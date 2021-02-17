Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 17 februari, 202115 februari, 2021 / Leya / 8 kommentarer
8 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
What secrets lie beyond all these trees and bushes . . . so easy to hide away from the world and just lift your face towards the morning sun . . .
So good 🙂 🙂
You caught some beautiful light at the tops of those trees. I can feel it beginning to warm up as the sun gets higher.
janet
Gorgeous!!!
What a very lovely frosty landscape. Just beautiful, Ann-Christine!
The light is truly wonderful in this frozen landscape. Beautifully captured.
Oh my my … I first glance, I thought it was a painting. (in a good way!) … The contrast in the photo is wonderful. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! Truly beautiful.