Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 14 februari, 202112 februari, 2021 / Leya / 19 kommentarer
19 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I think he realy enjoyed the snow and the walk 🙂
What a happy dog!!
It’s his element in snow!
😄😄
Oh my goodness this is SO Cute!!! ❤
♥ I’ll pat him from you!
Wondrous shot, Ann-Christine.
♥ It is his season and his weather!
Look at the big sweetie! 🙂 … perfect for a smile on my Saturday evening.
♥ He is happy to have given you that smile, Frank!
That fur coat seems to keep someone both comfortable and inquisitive . . . L) !
♥ He just wants to stay in the snow…
That photo makes me so happy.
♥ And him too!
Adorable!
♥
I love a snowy dog 🙂 🙂
He loves it too – never wants to go indoors these days…
🙂 🙂