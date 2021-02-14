Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #135 – A Glimpse into Your World

Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy. – Anne Frank
This week, we welcome Sheetal as our special guest host, with the theme A Glimpse into your world. ”Show us the things you love that makes your world spin or things about your world that make you delirious with joy.” Sheetal tells an interesting story of music and travel – and of The Beatles!
Many things in life fill me with joy, but few things make me ”delirious” anymore. I guess that comes with age…but I always strive to keep my eyes and mind fresh and open. My most enchanted moments are always with Nature and all its living creatures, with Flowers and Light. Together they make my world complete and whole. I must live close to nature and just like Monet, “I must have flowers, always, and always.” And Light. With these few images from my Nordic home, I want to show some of the moments when I felt totally immersed in the beauty and wonder of our planet.
One of the strange things about living in the world is that it is only now and then one is quite sure one is going to live forever and ever and ever. One knows it sometimes when one gets up at the tender solemn dawn-time and goes out and stands out and throws one’s head far back and looks up and up and watches the pale sky slowly changing and flushing and marvelous unknown things happening until the East almost makes one cry out and one’s heart stands still at the strange unchanging majesty of the rising of the sun–which has been happening every morning for thousands and thousands and thousands of years. One knows it then for a moment or so. ― Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden
Nature is so powerful, so strong. Capturing its essence is not easy – your work becomes a dance with light and the weather. It takes you to a place within yourself. – Annie Leibovitz
Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself. – Desiderius Erasmus
I really just want to be warm yellow light that pours over everyone I love. – Conor Oberst
By almost any measure, Iceland is one of the world’s most unique lands. – Roger K. Sandness
And the Nordic Light – is purely Natural.
Remember: Always walk in the light. And if you feel like you’re not walking in it, go find it. Love the light. – Roberta Flack
Thank you for last week’s fun challenge from Tina – and thank you All for showing us more useful tricks to enhance forgettable pictures! Very creative. As always, please remember to link your responses to Sheetal’s original post, and to use the Lens-artists tag to help us find you. Until next week, stay warm, well – and even a bit delirious with joy? We are looking forward to seeing what makes Your world spin!
Such a beautiful series of photos. The cranes arriving at 3am and that secret garden would be my favorites among this collection but all are a marvelous glimpse into your world.
mumma mia do you ha e some natural beauty surrounding you! as many of your followers have noted over the posts here – it sure is nice that we get a piece of this beauty through your blog.
I am forever in awe of your world. There was a time when I researched those areas in travel brochures but I didn’t quite make it there because of the price. They said that, that part of the world is the most expensive so we decided to go to Central Europe instead. But that would forever be in my dreams so thanks for sharing your lovely photos, Ann-Christine.
Delightful to slowly reach each scene and try to imagine oneself blessedly there . . . for me and many others it seems the garden at the top especially parted with a secret or two to being momentary peace and beauty into the everyday reality . . .
Love your world, AC! Secret gardens, birds, lights, landscape, wow…! I love all of them.
Beautifully captured, as always.
You had me at the garden of course and then it just got better and better. Yes you are right, I should visit in Spring and Summer to savour the delights of your Nordic world Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
Beautiful images. I am right there with you, nature, flowers, light❤️
Every one of them is stunning.
What a beautiful collection of photographs. That secret garden is simply stunning. The Nordic Light images – Iceland and Norway – have me wanting to hop on a plane for a visit … absolutely gorgeous captures!
Wonderful images and beautifully chosen words. Thank you Ann-Christine
I love all the photos and quotes, A-C, but that first photo with all the flowers is just wonderful.
Beautiful images Ann-Christine and I love the Nordic Light too! 💖 xxx
These photos are simply majestic! Beautiful writing as well.
I agree with Jude’s comment…and I seem to recall that delightful secret garden from a few years back…one a of your neighbours?
I like your world, Ann-Christine! 🙂
The pictures of the arriving cranes is breathtaking. You were up very early 🙂
The flower garden’s scent and stone step’s chill opened the door to amazing landscape’s colors. Thank you for gifting us with the beauty of this planet beyond my tiny patch.
Beautiful photos, Leya.
You truly live in a beautiful part of the world, my friend. I would love to walk through that secret garden image. Beautiful.
Nature and light. I can go along with that. The secret garden is so pretty. And the landscapes exceptional. You have seen a lot of beautiful places.
What a gorgeous glimpse of your world, AC. The quotes were also fabulous. The one from Frances Hodgson Burnet is in my files as a favorite. I recently re-read A Secret Garden. It is such a wonderful time to read it. It is so uplifting. Your post is so uplifting, too! Your images are fabulous. I appreciate your gift of sharing such light and beauty with us!
Loved the play between the words and the light! Right from the quotes that went perfectly with the images , this blog post was a delight from the beginning to the end . Thank you for sharing your world, Ann-Christine. It is spectacular.
Stunning images Ann Christine! Thanks for taking us along on a tour of your world. Yes, we need to live in gratitude no matter what our situation.
Absolutely loved your view of your world this morning Ann-Christine – and your quotes were outstanding along with your images. Of those my favorite is the glorious opening garden – is that truly from your home?!?! And of course the arrival of the cranes in the pre-dawn hour – the light is incredible. I would so love to see them one day. Of the quotes, the Burnett is quite beautiful and the Anne Frank one I’ve always loved knowing her situation when she wrote it. A magical view of a beautiful world.
Your pictures illustrate your thoughts perfectly – and supported by such apposite quotations too. Yes, deliriousness is in short supply. But that’s fine. Quiet satisfaction is on the whole more sustaining.
These images make me smile! I just want to walk through that beautiful garden! I enjoyed all of the nature quotes. I just finished reading ”The Diary of Anne Frank” and you chose one of my favorite quotes from her diary.
I’ve seen several posts around this challenge, and each has been extra special because (for me) a very personal touch. This is an excellent look at your world accompanied by meaningful quotes. (Burnett’s my favorite). Thank you, Ann-Christine. … and Happy Valentine’s Day.
Frank, I hope you are having a lovely Valentine’s Day too! I too love that quote. So glad you enjoyed the theme and my look as well. Up here we have so much darkness during winter time, and November, December last year were not uplifting. I think we had less than 5 hours sun and light for two months. That’s why Light mean the world to me.