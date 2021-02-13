…on the dock of the bay…

/ Leya

Sitting… for Debbie’s Six Word Saturday here.

24 reaktioner på ”…on the dock of the bay…

  4. This is a beautiful composition! The light and shadow, the warmth and cold…that puffed up crow really makes it look cold against all the golden light, rust and lichens. The water behind and below him looks cold, deep and scary. And the textures, as Frank notes.

    Svara

      • I got a little confused. I thought it was a Deep Purple song but the line in that is ”the call of the black footed crow” but there is a Jethro Tull song titled ”Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow”

      • Maybe because I’m a birder but I always hear the Deep Purple song as black hooded crow rather than black footed. That song is Pictures of Home and is about being stuck in Switzerland in winter recording an album when the band wanted to be home with their families.

  7. A beautiful image, Ann-Christine. Everything about it, including the mighty crow.
    We don’t get those hooded crows down here – they can be found in NW Scotland and N Ireland. In fact we often call them a Scotch Crow and sometimes a Danish Crow.

    Svara

    • Thank you. Scotch and Danish? Last year the hooded crow became redlisted in Sweden, that was a blow I never saw coming. But truth is, there are not many to be seen in a crowd…mostly jackdaws.

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.