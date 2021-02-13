…on the dock of the bay… 13 februari, 2021 / Leya Sitting… for Debbie’s Six Word Saturday here. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
24 reaktioner på ”…on the dock of the bay…”
Watching the tide roll away? 🙂 🙂
Love the light and the textures, a great composition.
Thank you very much, Mari. I just had to capture this before the crow would lift.
Lovely textures and colours here.
Thank you, Margaret – I just had to capture it before the crow lifted.
This is a beautiful composition! The light and shadow, the warmth and cold…that puffed up crow really makes it look cold against all the golden light, rust and lichens. The water behind and below him looks cold, deep and scary. And the textures, as Frank notes.
So happy you liked it – there is a tension and a restfulness at the same time.
Nice light. There’s a song that mentions the Hooded Crow. I’m going to have to go and Google it now.
Please tell me when you have found it! I hinted at Otis Redding.
I got a little confused. I thought it was a Deep Purple song but the line in that is ”the call of the black footed crow” but there is a Jethro Tull song titled ”Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow”
Thank you – I will have to listen to it!
Maybe because I’m a birder but I always hear the Deep Purple song as black hooded crow rather than black footed. That song is Pictures of Home and is about being stuck in Switzerland in winter recording an album when the band wanted to be home with their families.
Love the textures and the colors. SImply wonderful – and a song immediately came to me … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ca5QoXSe18
Yes, thank you – that was what I was hinting at…but six words it should be and not seven!
A beautiful image, Ann-Christine. Everything about it, including the mighty crow.
We don’t get those hooded crows down here – they can be found in NW Scotland and N Ireland. In fact we often call them a Scotch Crow and sometimes a Danish Crow.
Thank you. Scotch and Danish? Last year the hooded crow became redlisted in Sweden, that was a blow I never saw coming. But truth is, there are not many to be seen in a crowd…mostly jackdaws.
Love the light that enhances the textures and colours Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
Do you have crows in Australia too?
Yes There are Little Crows and Torresian Crows but more Ravens 🙂
Crows are getting rare here nowadays, so I was happy to find this one. In fact I have only had one in my garden this winter too.
That is sad. Species decline worldwide concerns me 😦
Me too – all I can do is give them a variety in my garden, feed them and put up homes for them.
The bird blends in so well, I only saw it when I enlarged the photo. Love the colours here.
I love the textures of the wood, the rocks, the lichen….and lovely colours, too!