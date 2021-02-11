Thursday Thoughts – Three Months from Now… 11 februari, 202110 februari, 2021 / Leya Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Three Months from Now…”
Would love to be amongst these giants in May . . . guess where my slider is sitting . . . but would you know what most of these spring=joyous trees are ?
Nice.
Love how the slider makes dreams of spring come true!
Such a great use of the slider!
I would love to be on those paths.
Perfect use of the slider. Every time I see it, I think I need to learn how to use it but I always forget.
janet
Need to hang on to that perspective!
Oh, so so lovely!