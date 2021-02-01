Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 1 februari, 202127 januari, 2021 / Leya / 15 kommentarer
15 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Now, this is something you do well, A C Yo have shown us some great macros in the last year or so
Lovely
Love the detail of this photo!!
Wow. Sign of a great photo – makes me want to keep looking at it.
Beautiful ❤❤❤
Love the detail you captured! Thank you!
Thanks again for both the photos and your interaction. On the surface, it seems to be one of my most active posts over two-days. 🙂
Wow – well, I had fun too – thank you for asking me, Frank!
Wonderful begonia macro Ann-Christine. I might do one too 😀
Oh please do!
That’s fun.
janet
♥ Little things…
This is a cool shot.
Happy you like it – My favourite plant again…hope you will not tire of it…
Lovely detail!
Thank you! That plant is really a favourite plant of mine.