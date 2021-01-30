After all this snow maybe you are hungry for a fresh Beach Walk with Frank? He’ll take you along with him every week, reflecting on life through what he sees and experiences: Moon, Dawn, Storm… and today it is Fog. I managed to find some fog and mist for him to illustrate his ponderings. His thoughts are peacefully reflective and refreshing: just the thing to brighten your morning.
22 reaktioner på ”Can a windmill sail without wind…?”
There’s snow… and then there’s snow! Wonderful atmospheric capture 🙂 🙂
Lots of snow, but so beautiful!
Beautiful.
Frank recommended your blog, and he’s right! Your photography is stunning. I’m always looking for photos to accompany my poems, but I especially look forward to seeing yours in my WordPress Reader every morning!!
What a lovely comment, Mary Jo! I went to visit you – and fell in love. I am now a follower of your haiku’s and photos – they give me a perfect combination for harmony. Just ask if you are in need of images for your words.
Oh, I’m most definitely looking for images, especially winter photos 🙂
So lovely to see proper snow, I miss it. The windmill is a great find.
Thank you – abandoned, but still… And the love of proper snow is the same with me. Haven’t had it for some years… Spending most of the days outdoors now even if I don’t have small kids anymore.
Love the capture.
Thank you!
This is quite a dramatic image – the hidden windmill in all that snow. And love the photos for the Beach Walk! I rarely take photos in the fog which is odd because I live in the clouds a lot up on my hill. Enjoy your weekend! Is it still snowing there?
Thanks, Jude! I thought I could not find any misty photos with beaches and the sea…and true, I only found one. But it worked out anyway. At least there was water in two of them…I agree with you, I seldom take photos in the fog, and it’s only in the Autumn we have it here. I’d love to see yours! Another thing is, my best camera is not water sealed, so I am a bit careful with what weather i work in.
Same with my camera, which is why I take only the phone with me at the moment.
Me too – what would we do without our phones?
Well mine was very basic until my son decided I would like this one as it has a very decent camera. I hate to say it but he is right!
Love the image and there is something about it that causes me to pause. I sense it is abandoned. Meanwhile, thanks for the promotion, the kind words, and for supplying the photos on the current walk. I invite your readers to stop by for a beach walk with hopes that they comment.
It was a lovely walk, Frank – thank you for asking me to come along! I will encourage more readers to visit you!
What a fabulous image, AC! I shall asking you about it tomorrow!
Hi Sue – you do that! I love it too.
Good!
Great shot but I am affraid that the snow is here the problem for sailing 😉
Haha, well it might be…and the mill is abandoned.