Wordless Wednesday 27 januari, 202125 januari, 2021 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
Very artistic 👌
You captured beauty and your decision to go black and white made it more beautiful.
Gorgeous photo.
Gorgeous!!
This is a beauty, Ann-Christine. 🙂
That’s just a sumptuous shot, A-C!!
janet
Delicately fabulous! Sorry it’s gone, but you have beautiful memories 🙂 🙂