Macro Monday – Begonia Manicata 25 januari, 202124 januari, 2021 / Leya No virus…I can assure you. Last week some of you wondered…
11 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Begonia Manicata”
Nice bokeh in the second picture !
Thank you – cheating a bit, because it is the Christmas candles and glass balls shining too!
beautiful details
😊
😀
I love what skilled photographers can do with closeups. Thank you!!!!
Glad you loved them, Frank – didn’t know if to post since I don’t want to scare people…
These are splendid shots, A-C. In the first one, the red bits look like lovely glass or maybe hard candy.
janet
♥ Glass i can imagine, but do you have such candy over in the US`?
So wonderful. That red is just so wow. Great photos Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
Thank you, Brian! First I was reluctant to post, because of hints from some blogger that it looked a bit like the corona virus.
I am glad you did post them 🙂