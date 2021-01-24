Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 24 januari, 202122 januari, 2021 / Leya / 10 kommentarer
10 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
It is so beautiful !!
That definitely speaks silence. 🙂 Well done! … and I’m happy you saw Saturday’s collaboration. 🙂
Another winter beauty.
Oh, so so beautiful!!
This is a wonderful shot A-C with my favourite winter trees. So very beautiful in the snow.
Where are my wellies and my sticks and my dog . . . what a peaceful walk along the row of trees . . .
Wonderful black and white image, Ann-Christine.
Nice.
The lines of trees diminishing in size provide a wonderful perspective! love this pic.
Love the white space 🙂