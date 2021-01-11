Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 11 januari, 20216 januari, 2021 / Leya / 13 kommentarer
13 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Oh Leya, this is a fabulous macro. WOWZA 😀
The two colors, both bright and beautiful on their own, go so well together. (I know that’s not your doing, but you captured it beautifully.) 🙂
janet
💚
Simply because,
King Solomon in all his glory could not compare to the Lilly in the field! (psalmofdavid)
(thanks for the joyful post)
😊
Great macro !
Thank you very much!
Stunning and I love seeing the texture on the petals.
Thank you – it is a lovely little flower
Fab!
😚
beautiful color! Amazing that nature makes something so beautiful
Thank you- thank you nature!