Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 10 januari, 20216 januari, 2021 / Leya / 8 kommentarer
8 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
So pretty
Beautiful shot !
Ah, lovely detail. It’s Narnia here this morning
Love the delicacy of this, hon. Hope you are enjoying your snow 🙂 🙂
delicate and a little chilly – such an interesting shot Leya
Love the detail in something seemingly so simple that many ignore it. Enjoy your Sunday.
How often do we normally look at the simple beauties around us . . . ?
Sparkly.
janet