Wordless Wednesday – Through My Window 6 januari, 20215 januari, 2021 / Leya / 3 kommentarer
3 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday – Through My Window”
That’s a big suet block, much bigger than the ones I get in Ontario.
*big smile* Had it not been for ‘Heyjude”s comment methinks a vital part of a photo with such depth would have been missed . . . how one wishes one could put one;s hands thru’ the branches . . . . . .
He blends in so well you hardly notice him!