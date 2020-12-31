Thursday Thoughts – Ready for Lift-Off? 31 december, 202030 december, 2020 / Leya Goodbye 2020 – Happy New Year! Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Ready for Lift-Off?”
Wow, yes what a great puzzle! Have a great new year!
Happy New Year 🎊
What a fab jigsaw! Ages since I did one, but we did receive a few from someone a week or two ago including one on mushrooms (I think). Will have to give it a go!
And HNY to you. I think we are all glad to see the back of this year, but I’m afraid we are not out of the woods yet. I am just hoping that I can go and visit my daughter at Easter.
What a beautiful balloon puzzle!!
I just took our latest 1,000 piece puzzle apart. Not quite ready to start a new one yet. But ready to start a new year!
janet
I’m as ready as SpongeBob. Happy New year! 🧩