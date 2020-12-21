Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 21 december, 202020 december, 2020 / Leya / 4 kommentarer
4 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Ever so wonderful Ann-Christine 🙂
This is such a delicate photo. The bit of green leaf in focus is graceful while the water looks almost like diamonds. Did you use a macro lens for this? It’s beautiful.
janet
*huge smile* My subscription was successful all the way from Australia . . . south of Sydney in this instance ! Beautiful photo of a green we rarely see here . . .
This is so beautiful…