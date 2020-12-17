Thursday Thoughts – Winter Memories

/ Leya

Today we went to the forest again, dreaming of frosty days and snow …

Like it was only two years ago – Milo and I could walk forever…
I cannot tell you how much I miss that crispy air…
… and the powdery snow

Milo was a youngster – I think it must have been a long time ago…

