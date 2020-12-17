Today we went to the forest again, dreaming of frosty days and snow …
Milo was a youngster – I think it must have been a long time ago…
Today we went to the forest again, dreaming of frosty days and snow …
Milo was a youngster – I think it must have been a long time ago…
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Winter Memories”
Beautiful, peaceful, and fitting for the season. Have you had much snow so far?
Such a peaceful place .
Oh, how I would love to see powdery snow! Beautiful pictures.
Lovely open forest.
What beautiful place
What beautiful memories, A-C! Thanks for sharing them. These are some of my dreams as well. ❤
janet