Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 7 december, 2020 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Lovely, Leya დ
I really like the texture and the contrast between the rough metal and the smooth leaves. And the leaves have beautiful lines.
janet
Love the textures and contrast
So clear and well-framed. SImply beautiful!!!
Beautiful details, AC!