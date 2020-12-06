Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 6 december, 2020 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I would love to walk there!
Lovely
Most beautiful.
Definite smiles. For me, the very tall tree is the perfect accent. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.
PS: I invite you to stop by for a beach walk about the moon because it is a collaboration with a photographer. You can see how it works from my end.
Woodland wonder what ever the season or weather…. thank goodness we have tree’s. 🙂
A very inviting path, Ann-Christine. I’d like to walk that one too. 🙂