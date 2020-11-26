Walking, walking…One of the last colourful days, I decided to walk along an old road I used to walk in my younger days – in the 1980’s. I had a friend living at the end of the road, and I believe she still is.
One of the old farms was in ruins due to a fire some years ago. The remains looks beautiful still.
Spindle and old fences – and of course a red farmhouse. Sweden is renowned for its red houses with white gables.
Even bird houses have them…
And Milo loved the stone fences – of course. He gets a nice treat when he is climbing up on top of something. Spoilt young man…
So, Milo and I have a lot in common… many stones climbed and so many fences defied – this was a big part of being a child in a rural landscape. No playing indoors – always outdoors in the fresh air.
Mo matter how much we tried – we still couldn’t conjure up the sleepy sun this day – but memories of childhood days danced like autumn leaves in the air. Golden and light as feathers. Today my grandfather was born, 117 years ago.
10 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Younger Days”
Nice countryside images. And, of course, Milo! 🙂
Memories, memories…and some lovely images. You lost touch with the friend at the end of the road?
A wonderful outdoors child as was I. Embrace the world we are in and hope the others catch up one day
Simply lovely! I can imagine you playing outdoors as a child 🙂 🙂
Beautiful photos in the autumn color palette, and the sun is in your memories. Regards 🙂
What a beautifully evocative walk.
Beautiful images!
Lovely photos of this scenery. What a pleasant walk.
Not only beautiful images, I appreciate the calm tone that matches the images. Thanks for sharing a bit of your beautiful countryside.
Beautiful photos – such wonderful textures and colours. And memories.