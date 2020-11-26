Thursday Thoughts – Younger Days

Walking, walking…One of the last colourful days, I decided to walk along an old road I used to walk in my younger days – in the 1980’s. I had a friend living at the end of the road, and I believe she still is.

One of the old farms was in ruins due to a fire some years ago. The remains looks beautiful still.



Spindle and old fences – and of course a red farmhouse. Sweden is renowned for its red houses with white gables.

Even bird houses have them…

And Milo loved the stone fences – of course. He gets a nice treat when he is climbing up on top of something. Spoilt young man…

So, Milo and I have a lot in common… many stones climbed and so many fences defied – this was a big part of being a child in a rural landscape. No playing indoors – always outdoors in the fresh air.