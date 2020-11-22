Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 22 november, 202021 november, 2020 / Leya / 14 kommentarer
14 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Such a happy colour. A beautiful shot A-C.
I have to enjoy the last drops… glad to share.
Look at that colour!
The last glory!
Absolute joy in this! 🙂 🙂 Wishing you a peaceful Sunday, hon.
Thanks, Jo – wishing you the same!
I mean wao
Thank you.
So serene and beautiful
♥
Tranquil yet colourful
Lovely, colorful reflection.
So peaceful and beautiful 😍
Very beautiful!