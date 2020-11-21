Lens-Artists Challenge #124 – Now and Then

Now and then – Then and now
Nothing is ever really lost to us as long as we remember it.
― L.M. Montgomery
Amy is our host, and she says: ”For our challenge this week we’d like you to tell us about your perspective on now vs then – it could be before and after the pandemic or any other changes you have experienced.” See her perspective on what the current changes can bring to everyday life!
As I was contemplating what major differences there are in my own life now, compared to a few years ago, some things stand out very clearly to me. I will try letting the images tell most of the story, as you change between Then and now, Now and then in my series. ( A new possibility with the block editor – but you have to go to my site to see it. I found out it doesn’t show in the reader …) Somehow I wish it was just as easy to mend things that are broken…
Due to climate change, our winters here in Sweden are very different from those we had only a couple of years ago. These two images are from November 2017 and November 2020.
Two of my best loved hiking trails have been destroyed. The forest is down. Colourful grasses are now taking over, and soon the old stumps will be totally hidden in the new vegetation.
Traveling is no longer an option, due to Covid19 and the pandemic. But, also in order to save the world from more air pollution. Instead of exploring exciting new places abroad, this autumn we built my much longed for glasshouse, where we greatly enjoy a quiet lunch every day.
Ever since I was a child, the forest has been my second home. I usually walk for hours every day, often in the company of my mother and my dogs (in this photo, Mille and Totti). In Spring we always pick wood anemonies and have ”fika” with coffee and cakes in the warm sunshine. Mille left us 2014 and my mother, this unruly year, 2020.
And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees
and changing leaves.
― Virginia Woolf (To the Lighthouse)
Changes are obvious to us all this year… and now we are looking forward to seeing Your perspective! Don’t forget to include a link to Amy’s post and use the Lens-Artists tag so that everyone can find you in the WP Reader. Next week, Tina will be our host for Challenge #125 on November 28th. Be sure to visit her site.
Lastly – Thank you for sending us so many delightful walks through neighbourhoods all over the world! It has been an adventurous week, a glorious and expressive week. As always – We are grateful that you want to share your world so generously.
Thinking of you who are celebraing Thanksgiving, and to all of us – Take care, stay warm, loving and safe.
9 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #124 – Now and Then”
Love this post because it affords me the opportunity to see your environment. The forest is intriguing to me since I’ve only lived in subdivisions with lawns and controlled flowerbeds. Your world is changing, but often for the better. Excellent post.
a great idea leya, i really like the pictures and the contrast.
many greetings robert
PS. forgot to say I really love your header!
Beautiful post as always Ann-Christine. The 2-in-one works perfectly at your site and it so wonderful, what a shame it doesn’t show in the reader. Do you know if it works on a mobile phone? Whether it works or not doesn’t detract from your always-beautiful images and your heartfelt text. I especially loved the forest shots – your catching the sun between the trees was marvelous! And of course we love your glasshouse – what a wonderful spot for you to dine or just relax and enjoy nature’s beauty. Hoping all is well on your side of the world.
It’s heart broken to your best loved hiking trails being destroyed. It is difficult to watch the before and after images…
How wonderful to have lunch everyday in your beautiful glasshouse. I love it!
Thank you for sharing the precious photo of your mother and Mille/Totti. Take care, stay warm, Ann-Christine. 🙂 ❤
A heartfelt post, Ann Christine, with some great images. We are all having to adapt to an uncertain and changing world
We do, thank you, Sue. Did it work with the dragging of images so as to see them in whole?
No, I just saw single images on my iPad…..I’ll have a look on the computer tomorrow…..
They should be two in one and able to draw back the middle line to visit each one as a whole! I found out it does not show in the reader – you have to go to my post!