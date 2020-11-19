Hovdala is mentioned for the first time in 1130, but the presently visible castle complex began to be constructed during the early 16th century. The date 1511 can be read on one of the façades. In those days, Scania (Skåne) was a part of Denmark.
A renovation of the castle was initiated in 1993. In 2004, renovation project was awarded the Europa Nostra award for ”sensitive and intelligent restoration work.”
The castle was besieged twice by Swedish troops during the Kalmar War. But, Hovdala castle withstood both sieges.
Follow the road up in the forest behind the castle, and you will arrive at the Library Ruin – on which I have often posted. An unfinished octagon built by the owner of the castle – what a beautiful idea – to have a library in the forest! So, I will leave you there…for now.
14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Hovdala Again”
Your photos are exquisite A-C. What camera / lenses do you use?
I answered in your other comment! I appreciate your comment very much, Jude
Oh, what a marvellous image of the library, with autumn colours!
Thank you, Sue – always love it there. Thinking about how it would have been sitting there in a comfortable chair, surrounded by the forest. Reading.
Beautiful photos, AC! It looks so peaceful there.
Thank you, Amy – it is. Especially Autumn and Winter season.
Great pictures. Thank you for this post 👍🤗
Thank you for commenting.
What a beautiful place and so wonderfully photographed Ann Christine!
Thank you, Anne! Usually I visit during summer for the jousting games – but there was nothing of this 2020…
A library in a forest…a glorious idea!
Isn’t it!? ♥
A wonderful place 😀
I love it too, John. And no crowds.