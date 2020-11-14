Lens-Artists Challenge #123 – Found in the Neighborhood

We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. – E. M. Forster

We are all trapped in our Covid19 bubbles – and at least here in Europe we are facing tough restrictions again. This gives us a chance to rediscover our surroundings – indoors and outdoors. And, it also means a chance to develop our photography and think outside the ordinary box. We have had some months to practice already…

Neighborhood – this might just mean taking a photo from the kitchen or office window, but, macro possibilities are obvious as well – a tiny neighbourhood with many new surprises.

Here are some suggestions to get you on track for Found in the Neighborhood: What makes this place (thing, person, pet…) what it is? How can I look at the everyday from a new perspective? Try organizing a creative stilleben you have never seen before! Details might reveal new worlds, or maybe you just noticed a new or redecorated house nearby?

Last week I decided to go a few minutes northwest and visit Gumlösa church, a church I haven’t visited since I was 10 years old. It is too close to home I guess… but so worthy of rediscovery!

According to old documents, the church was consecrated 26th of October 1192 by Archbishop Absalon in Lund. At the consecration was also Eirik Ivarsson, Archbishop of Norway, and bishop Stenar of Växjö. Many relics were preserved here, among others: a hair from the Virgin Mary and a piece of the Holy Cross.

The church was also constructed for defense. In the late Middle Ages they built the upper part of the tower and the stepped gables.







Gumlösa church is the oldest dated brick building in Scandinavia. It went down in a fire in 1904, where only the massive walls and vaults survived, together with the little Crucifix in the third image. But the church was soon restored to its former glory.

While walking along the aisle, notice the white sheets of paper on the chairs – the text says: ”This chair is for the Holy Spirit”. A subtle way of helping us to take care of each other.





We do not remember days, we remember moments. – Cesare Pavese



After the church visit, we slowly walked back home through the last colours of autumn. For many years I had a venerable old friend, a beech tree, standing in my own forest, but unfortunately, my friend is now withered and gone. To my great surprise, this day I found a new friend – another old giant! So close to my home, but on a path I had never walked before. I stopped for a while to listen, and to feel grateful for him.





We met some more curious friends on the road – Belted Galloway cattle from Scotland. They have no horns and wear a ”double” coat. Very friendly. Do you know their nickname?



There is so much to discover, if only you open your mind and all your senses. Follow that road, follow your curiosity – even if you cannot go far away from home right now. There might still be lovely surprises around the corner… I hope you will go find them.

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less. – Marie Curie

A big thank you to Ana for her timely challenge, ”The Sun will com out Tomorrow”, and to all of you for your sunny and uplifting responses!

Have you seen these:

Andy’s early morning rays at Aekshots

Yan gives us birds flying into the sun in From Hiding to Blogging

Sarah, of Travel With Me, shares sunrises and sunsets from all over the world

Dianne of Rambling Ranger gives us a glorious glimpse of Alaska

Linda of Grammy Writes leads us to Castle Rock

Before I go – take care and stay well – next week Amy will be your host – see you then!