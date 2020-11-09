Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday – Back to Summer 9 november, 2020 / Leya / 2 kommentarer
2 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Back to Summer”
Wow, amazing detail, Leya 👏 Particularly with the little visitors on the one on the right 😃
Ha, thank you! And the little visitors were not spotted until on my computer!