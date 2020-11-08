Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 8 november, 2020 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Wow, that is magic, Ann-Christine.
What a lovely autumn path to explore
Gorgeous
It’s calling me!
Lovely. Just the sort of path I hope to be walking this morning.
Beautiful light.
Beautiful! I was just listening to Autumn Leaves 🙂 🙂 Wishing you a peaceful Sunday, Ann Christine!