Last week, you shared beautiful, creative, and interesting photos for Patti’s “Focus on the Subject.”I think we learned something new all of us! This week Ana of Anvica’s Gallery is our guest host – be sure to visit her inspiring blog and get even more inspired!
Where I live, in Sweden, winter is very dark, and for many months there will be a constant lack of light and energy. November is the starting month of this seemingly endless period. Some people even use light therapy, spending hours in a totally white room in order to cope with the everyday darkness. There has been more of this since the winters do not provide us with enough snow anymore.
One may not reach the dawn save by the path of the night.
– Germaine Greer
My own solution is spending time outdoors as much as possible during the few hours of light, soaking up sunrays for the pineal gland. But with the last leaves gone, so are the bright colours. ”How to survive November” is a common struggle for us Nordic people every year.
The evening sings in a voice of amber, the dawn is surely coming.
– Al Stewart
”Just living isn’t enough”, said the butterfly, ”one must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower”.
– Hans Christian Anderson
I believe this year, these days, this butterfly’s statement is more accurate than ever. So remember – the sun is still there, somewhere behind the clouds. And it will come out tomorrow.
Now we are looking forward to seeing Your part of the challenge! Don’t forget to include a link to Ana’s post and use the Lens-Artists tag so that everyone can find you in the WP Reader. Next week, I, Ann-Christine, will lead the challenge on Saturday, November 14th. Until then – stay safe and well.
6 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #122 – The Sun will come out Tomorrow”
Lovely gallery, A-C. Love Al Stewart, too. 🙂 I would have a hard time with so much darkness, but I do love and miss winter. I, like you, try to be outside as much as possible because sunlight just makes me feel better. 🙂
janet
Absolutely beautiful photos, Leya! I did live in Southern Alaska for a few years. The winters take some getting used to. For us now in the Southwest US, this is the best time of year! The sunshine always brightens my spirits. I hope you continue to be able to enjoy some sunny daytime hours. 😊
I had trouble with SAD in California, Leya, I would have to have a headlamp if I moved to Sweden or Alaska. Im sure there are interesting ways to cope in your part of the world. Stunning photos!
You have captured some amazing scenes here A-C with the golden light. I too dislike the winter months and the lack of sunlight; winter seems to be endlessly grey and damp. I relish every day when the sun shines, even if I do nothing more than look at the blue sky, but you are right, we need to make the most of the sunlight and get outside to enjoy it.
I can understand that the long darkness woudl be hard to handle. I now live in Southern Ontario and I notice that the light is better here in the winter than it was when I lived in England. Getting outside in the daylight is a good cure for this you are right!
I’m so sorry that you’re in the dark through the winter months. Do make the most of the daylight you have. Your photos are beautiful.