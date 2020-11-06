Aureate
Canine
Consecrated
Deciduous
Desolate
For Paula – Autumn colours. Please visit her – you might want to join in!
4 reaktioner på ”THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD – 2020-3”
Of course I love the first one, but I also like the leaves a lot. Each choice fits perfectly.
janet
Such interesting pictures, Leya! I love the dog, of course, and I want to cuddle it. But one other favorite picture is Desolate. How vast and quietly beautiful this place seems.
Nailed it! 🙂 🙂 Especially love those golden leaves.
Thank you, Jo – missing that golden tinge now in November…