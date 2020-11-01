Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 1 november, 2020 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
This is such a stunning photo. 😀 😀
Is this real one? So beautifully captured
beautiful green moss and sweet dog.
Lovely 🙂
What a lovely photo
Beautiful. On this silent Sunday of All Souls/Saints did you also light a candle for your dear Mother? xxx
Beautiful ❤❤❤