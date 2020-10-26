Macro Monday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
16 comments on “Macro Monday”
Perfect purple pop 💜
♥
What a sweet contrast — that deep bluish purple against the green! Nice to wake up to today.
Oh, thank you – and it makes summer last a little bit longer!
Absolutely wonderful, the colour and everything 🙂
Thank you, Brian! Makes summer last for some minutes extra.
Simply beautiful
Stunning colour.
Summer’s last. Thank you!
Beautiful ❤❤❤
♥ Thank you – makes summer stay for a little while extra.
Wonderful. ❤🙏
Thank you
How ethereal and delicate!
I love them. They are still in flower here because of the warm weather. So fragile, yet so strong. ♥
Perfect!