Tina has got a marvelous treat for us this week! African wildlife in glorious images through her lens. So, now we are looking forward to seeing Your treats – be it candy, grandchildren’s visits, a splendid hike or…
One of my own biggest treats is a visit to Kew Gardens – I don’t go that often…maybe once every fifth year – and this year should have been a Kew year for me. But then came Covid-19.
Maybe the fact that something is not easily available is one of the reasons for making it a special treat?
I will let the images speak for themselves. And, I really long for a new visit … In the opener, a late night view from the plane back from London.
This week we are including what we hope is a treat for all of you! At the suggestion of one of our followers we are announcing NEXT week’s theme. Our host, Patti, will share “FOCUS ON THE SUBJECT” on her blog Pilotfish. Please let us know what you think – is it helpful to know the theme in advance or do you prefer to be surprised?
Finally, sincere thanks to all of you who participated in my Hideaway challenge last week. I am glad most of us have a special place where we can focus on Life and our inner thoughts. Mindfulness. As always we enjoyed your creativity and the glimpses you gave us of your own lives.
Whatever you choose to treat us with, please remember to link to Tina's post, and to use the Lens-Artists TAG. Until then, have a lovely week and please remember to stay safe.
11 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #120 – What a Treat!”
What a lovely garden. Your close up images of the flowers are beautiful.
Beautiful photos. You’re right; they tell us why you like to treat yourself to a trip now and then. I love that lotus stem in the first photo
The gardens are beautiful!!
It was a treat for me as well Ann-Christine 🙂
ooh la la Ann-Christine, what a glorious post! Your lens is magical when it focuses in on beautiful blooms like these. Kew is one of few famous gardens I’ve not visited. Now I have to add it to my ever-growing list! Thanks for the joy these images and quotes brought to my day.
Thank you! Thank you ! Thank you Ann Christine! I love Kew Gardens and have visited it many times. Our son lives in London so we usually go to see him twice a year and always get in a visit to Kew. Sadly due to Covid we cannot go now and I have no idea when we will go again so I very much appreciate you sharing these photos of Kew!
Beautiful images Ann Christine! We have many gardens in the Bay Area that I need to get to when the pandemic is over. Thanks for the reminder!
Oh WOW, these are gorgeous photos. I didn’t make it to our water gardens this year either. It’s been a few years for me too. 😀 It was sure joy scrolling through your gallery.
So glad you liked them, Cee! Let’s hope next year will give us more possibilities then this year has done.
So lovely, quotes and photos. Oh, I started to study Swedish language! Jag tycker om svenska och jag talar svenska but not very well yet! ahaha!
Thank you, Donnalee! Your Swedish try here is perfect!