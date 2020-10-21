Wordless Wednesday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Jude calls it fog. I think it’s mist, and quite beautiful!
Looks like the perfect place to relax.
janet
How lovely. Fog across the water, we see that a lot here in August. Now it is simply low cloud on the hills!