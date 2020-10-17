First of all – a big thank you to Anne Leueen for helping Biasini host the excellent challenge last week! We have learned so much about communication – and in many ways we never had thought of before. Let us continue communicating in every positive way – it is essential for a good life!
This week, I thought we should go inside for communication – A Hideaway, is a place to which a person can retreat for safety, privacy, relaxation, to seek seclusion or refuge. Where or What is Your hideaway? We are looking forward to seeing your interpretations…and revelations!
The forest has always been my hideaway, and so have my garden. Two years ago I decided I had reached the end of my working days as a teacher, and I could finally think of yet another hideaway – in my garden – a glass house. I dreamed for many years – and planned for a whole year.
Finally – the day arrived when they started digging – but sadly I had to let go of the old birch tree stump that had supported my Agapanthus for several summers.
13 comments on "Lens Artists Photo Challenge #119 – My Hideaway"
Gorgeous, Leya! Your greenhouse is the perfect hideaway and you will no doubt enjoy taking photos inside. I will be linking this post to my Sunday Stills post this Sunday morning (my theme is ”happy place). Thank you for sharing this, we hope to build a greenhouse at our name place in a few months.
This is a very special place and I love how cosy it looks with the candles. I should try that in my conservatory. Can’t wait to see what you grow next year.
What a gorgeous hideaway, Ann-Christine. I love how your dogs have already staked out their spots in and outside of it. Your photos are beautiful, as always, and your theme is inspiring.
Pooooh, Ann-Christine, this was a very hard one. but, I’m done: https://solaner.wordpress.com/2020/10/17/lens-artists-photo-challange-118-my-hideaway/
What a beautiful glass house. I can imagine you will be busy next year with things growing there. And it will also be a perfect hideaway!
a cosy place for plants and you with candles and blankets – what a joy to have such a hideaway
