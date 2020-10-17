Lens Artists Photo Challenge #119 – My Hideaway

First of all – a big thank you to Anne Leueen for helping Biasini host the excellent challenge last week! We have learned so much about communication – and in many ways we never had thought of before. Let us continue communicating in every positive way – it is essential for a good life!

This week, I thought we should go inside for communication – A Hideaway, is a place to which a person can retreat for safety, privacy, relaxation, to seek seclusion or refuge. Where or What is Your hideaway? We are looking forward to seeing your interpretations…and revelations!

The forest has always been my hideaway, and so have my garden. Two years ago I decided I had reached the end of my working days as a teacher, and I could finally think of yet another hideaway – in my garden – a glass house. I dreamed for many years – and planned for a whole year.

Finally – the day arrived when they started digging – but sadly I had to let go of the old birch tree stump that had supported my Agapanthus for several summers.

Then, a sunny August morning, our Green Room arrived and landed softly on the lawn.

When the frame was set, the ground stones were put in place…

…and lastly – the whole house. Two very skilled guys from ”Thyme and Trees” were engaged for this special work – craving meticulous attention to details. It would have taken my husband and me several weeks (or the rest of the year…)to accomplish.

Finally there! And my two little rascals made it Their hideaway before I even said ”Yes!”. Totti in the warm bosom of the house (of course) and Milo in the cooler outdoors.



A garden mirage, this misty morning?

No, Milo tells me it is for real!

Early evening, and the light is already fading here up north. I silently move inside and light the candles. I told mother we would sit here, sipping on a glass of wine on my birthday – Alone under the blanket, I feel the quietness, tangible, and my eyes rest in the

enigmatic reflections through the glass. Dreamy. Even if there wasn’t much time to grow things inside my glass house this year – I have great hopes for the coming year. Until then, I sit in the soft candle light, contemplating this strange year, 2020. Thinking of life and its constant flow.



”Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.” – Rachel Carson.

