Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #117 – A Photo Walk

This week Amy is taking us on a walk – a photo walk. What a brilliant idea!

In order to distract myself and lift my spirits, we decided to go to Borås last Friday – a lovely little town we hadn’t visited for years.





They’d had a graffitti and mural festival some weeks ago, so a walk through this part of the town would be an interesting experience. And I must say I enjoyed it very much – despite the grey weather.

Leaving your garage to meet this charming lady might be a not so bad start of the day…

Alfred Nobel – I heard today that the Nobel Prize for medicine went to three scientists: Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, who discovered the virus giving hepatitis C – and making it a curable disease.

A discovery of great importance – we need more of those.

This mural was painted on a school building – It surely makes the school days brighter!

Back on the parking after an enjoyable tour – Autumn had left its mark.

The whole day I had been on the lookout for the Swan and the Fox, but it seemed nowhere to be found. I had found it on the Internet plan and was eager to see it with my own eyes too. In fact, after two hours I had given up on it by the time we were approaching the end of the walk. But, on turning right into the last street before the car park, I caught a glimpse of it in the corner of my left eye – there it was! Sitting on our left hand side, it obviously was impossible to find on our way out. So, now you too can see it, in the header. It was my favorite on this Friday walk.

As always, thank you all for your creative responses to last week's Symmetry challenge. We enjoyed your interesting and thoughtful images for the concept. I am sorry to be a bit absent from commenting – I lost my mother in September and my mind is focused on everything connected to that. But I will be back.

Until then, stay safe and creative.