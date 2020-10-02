Time to join Paula again – if you haven’t tried this challenge before, give it a chance!
LUNAR – Galapagos Islands
VOLTE FACE – Stettin in the opener
SOARING – Iceland
REPOSING – Italy somewhere…
and
IMPREGNABLE – Spain
4 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word”
Beautiful photos Ann Christine!
Great gallery A-C 🙂
I really like the man reposing and the castle is amazing!!
janet
You always deliver, birthday lady 🙂 🙂