This week, Tina’s challenge is all about inspiration. What inspires you in life? Go to Tina’s fabulous post for more inspiration – and I am sure you will be lingering there for a while…
I am a nature person and an animal person. I prefer walking in nature and being together with animals instead of people. Nature is all inspiring and the foundation of my thoughts and choices in life. Nature is real, animals are honest and straight forward. Humans can seldom measure up to that.
When I was a child there were always cats in my home. As an adult, always dogs. They listen, they do not judge you, and they are faithfully loving till the end. I believe it is essential for a child to grow up with animals around, to watch them and to learn from them how life and death works. They teach you how you should treat everything living. Furthermore – it is a scientific truth that people feel more calm and stable with animals around. In Sweden we have specially trained dogs to go visit elderly people regularly. Some homes for the elderly have a ”house cat”.
To me, reading and books always mean inspiration, film and photography as well. There are so many things to be inspired of…what is inspiring for you?
9 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #115 – Inspiration”
Beautiful and inspiring images and post, Ann-Christine.
Great photos, great insights. Well done.
Such a beautiful, thoughtful post Ann-Christine. I agree whole-heartedly about children growing up with animals. They learn responsibility, love, and sadly they learn to deal with pain and loss. But the love one gets from an animal is truly unconditional, and what could be better than that? Thank you for taking the time to join us this week – it is you who are the inspiration this week.
These images are so touching and lovely. Nature and all its creatures are never ending sources of inspiration and you capture the essence in each photograph. The tiny macro shot really caught my eye 😊
Beautiful photos – your pets are adorable!!
Lovely photos
Love that first photograph.
Great post, and I love the pet photos! 💗
Wonderful sources of inspiration in these photos.