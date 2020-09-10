Autumn is coming, and the sun is shining in, shimmering in the fading flower beds – finding the last ballerinas – and finally peering in through my windows.
Suddenly there is another quality of light, and a familiar chill in the air…
– even if…in my rooms the warm evening sun is lingering.
A last walk in the garden before the sun sets, and then a silent cup of coffee while cleaning up and getting ready for the night.
I am so grateful to have lived another beautiful day.
7 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – The Sun is Shining In”
Beautiful post! We need your words and pictures here in California now. Thanks Ann-Christine.
So beautiful Ann-Christine!!!
Thank you, Paulo!
Beautiful colours and atmosphere 😉
Ah, glad you feel the atmosphere too!
These photos are expressing it very well 😉
Thank you again!