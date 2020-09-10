Thursday Thoughts – The Sun is Shining In

Autumn is coming, and the sun is shining in, shimmering in the fading flower beds – finding the last ballerinas – and finally peering in through my windows.

Suddenly there is another quality of light, and a familiar chill in the air…

– even if…in my rooms the warm evening sun is lingering.

A last walk in the garden before the sun sets, and then a silent cup of coffee while cleaning up and getting ready for the night.

I am so grateful to have lived another beautiful day.