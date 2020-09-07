Macro Monday – Shield bug (Pentatomidae) Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 comments on “Macro Monday – Shield bug (Pentatomidae)”
beautiful bug!
i meant beautiful-looking bug
Great photo of that Shield Bug…never saw that bug ..pretty fancy.
That is an absolutely beautiful picture! I love this one, the colors are amazing and it just makes me feel like I’m outside in nature. 💚💚💚
I remember seeing these in South Africa.
Any interesting looking bug.
An interesting bug
That is so sweet, I never knew these little bugs were called shield bugs, and they do actually look like tiny shields!!