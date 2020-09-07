Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #113 – A Labor of Love

First of all – thank you for so many inventive, creative and fun interpretations of last week’s challenge – Pick a Word! Fabulous!
Rusha Sams of Oh the Places We See is our host this week, and she has chosen to highlight all those people who work for a better society and a better world. A Labor of Love.
As so many of us do these days, I think of the health care workers, police and firefighters – all those brave people helping us in this unruly world. But my thoughts also go to all those who work for a sustainable world and helping vulnerable species to survive – because biodiversity is essential to us all. Without biodiversity we will all perish and our planet is lost. Even if we are living in a pandemic now, we know that other problems will not go away – we have to fight them all, simultaneously. Tough. But, the pandemic is also a result of how humans have abused and misused Nature and our only home, planet Earth.
In the header, the dotterel beach in Coromandel.
In 2016 we went to Ecuador, the Amazon Basin and the Galapagos Islands. Threatened already then by the oil industry and new settlers burning down the rainforest, but little did we know of the many fires that would arrive through mismanagement and the pandemic.
A vast piece of jungle was once bought by a man from the Netherlands who wanted to save it from getting destroyed. We stayed at his eco-lodge with local people guiding and lecturing about herb medicine and Amazon plants and animals. These people were born and raised here, lived here and knew the jungle like the back of their hand.
Wow Ann-Christine. Ranking number one in your long list of travels is amazing. It’s one place we’ve not been but really want to visit. We had a trip scheduled to the galapagos that had to be cancelled for a health issue which was a heart-breaker. Not sure if we’ll ever get there now. Fingers crossed. Loved your post and kudos to your daughter for her time at the Cormandel. We visited there years ago and their pristine environment was glorious.
I am so glad to know of these labors of love. Thank you.
Thank you for reading, Michael. Unforgettable laborers. Unforgettable nature.
I visited the Galápagos Islands in 1997. So I am always happy to hear about the continued conservation of the wildlife and natural environment there.
Unforgettable, isn’t it?
Definitely a special place!
Fabulous photos
Thank you, Sheree!