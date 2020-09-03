THURSDAY’S SPECIAL – Pick a Word – 2020 – 1st ed.

Paula is back with her monthly challenge Pick a Word! If you haven’t seen it or participated before – have a look at her lovely blog Lost in Translation. Excellent photography and simple rules for the challenge.

ESTIVAL in the header

CUISINE

RIFT

INSTRUCTIVE

SPAN

About the images:

Estival – The last of my Bougainvillea against a hot summer wall

Cuisine – The biggest Sami market in Sweden – with lots of tasty food

Rift – Thingvellir, Iceland, lies in a rift valley that marks the crest of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and the boundary between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Instructive – New Zealand sheep shearing champion on how to do it fast and effective

Span – Valle Verzasca, Switzerland, with its fantastic Roman bridge

3 comments on “THURSDAY’S SPECIAL – Pick a Word – 2020 – 1st ed.

  2. Ann-Christine, your entry is beautiful, instructive and inspiring. I love Roman bridges and would like to see that one in Switzerland. Bougainville shot ”screams” estival. I do love all images.

    Svara

