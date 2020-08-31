I decided to join in The Changing Seasons at Su’s place, where each month, you should post 5-20 photos in a gallery that you feel represent your month. Use only new shots. I think this is a brilliant idea. Fun and good for my memory. Tag your posts with #MonthlyPhotoChallenge and #TheChangingSeasons so that others can find them.
9 comments on “The Changing Seasons – My August 2020”
I love hedgehogs. We dont have them here in Canada. Thanks for sharing these photos. Happy autumn!
What a great series of last month A-C 🙂 I look forward to seeing the greenhouse
The puzzle is fabulous and oh, that cute hedgehog. Your glass house sounds wonderful. 🙂 Happy almost September, A-C.
janet
A very nice and challenging August!
Love the jigsaw! But framed you won’t be able to do it again 😦
These are fabulous photos for this month. That puzzle is so wonderful 😀 😀
Thanks, Cee. I thought it a great idea as my memory is fading with these difficult times…Fun it is too. You liked that puzzle ? I too thought it wonderful, and I am trying to find more puzzles by the same artist. This one I could not find the frame I wanted, so I had to buy a new one – but it will look good on my wall I hope.
Happy autumn, dear Anne-Christine! May it be full of colours and joy! 🙂
And that I wish for you as well! Thank you!