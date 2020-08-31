The Changing Seasons – My August 2020

I decided to join in The Changing Seasons at Su’s place, where each month, you should post 5-20 photos in a gallery that you feel represent your month.
Use only new shots. I think this is a brilliant idea. Fun and good for my memory.
Tag your posts with #MonthlyPhotoChallenge and #TheChangingSeasons so that others can find them.

My daughter, Emma, and the Princess of the Night displayed their glorious flowers
Our neighbour decided we had to cut down our Rowan tree because it disturbed His garden…And, the hedgehogs had two little ones, visiting every day

The last jigsaw puzzle was finally framed
We started on our green house project – today we moved the Agapanthus to make room for digging and filling for the new glass house
Autumn arrived

Thank you, Su, for making this possible!

9 comments on “The Changing Seasons – My August 2020

    • Thanks, Cee. I thought it a great idea as my memory is fading with these difficult times…Fun it is too. You liked that puzzle ? I too thought it wonderful, and I am trying to find more puzzles by the same artist. This one I could not find the frame I wanted, so I had to buy a new one – but it will look good on my wall I hope.

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

