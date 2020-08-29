Pick a word and illustrate it with a photo! This used to be a favorite challenge of mine when held by Paula of Lost in Translation. Unfortunately she is not running it anymore. So – how about a revival at Lens-Artists? It is easy: Choose one (1) word or more – choose all of them if you like! The words available are the following:
Comfortable
Growing
Tangled
Crowded
Exuberant
In the header – Comfortable? Yes! If you are safe and living in the Galapagos Islands!
Growing
Growth itself contains the germ of happiness.
– Pearl S. Buck
Crowded
Tangled
A word garden blooming within the tangled weeds.
―
Exuberant
Exuberance is beauty.
Thank you for a marvelous response to Patti’s Everyday Objects – you really made us all open our eyes and SEE what we have around us!
A new announcement: We have the pleasure of having Rusha Sams of Oh the Places We See as guest host for September 5, #113. Be sure to visit her! Until then – stay well and safe, and be kind, to yourself as well.
For this week’s challenge, I choose the word ”Growing”, here is my entry:
https://cxianliu.wordpress.com/2020/07/21/nest-sweet-nest/
Fun idea. Love your choices!
I’d love to be on that rock myself. 🙂 Great images for the words, Ann-Christine.
Great idea for the challenge. And I love your responses
Of course I loved your challenge Ann-Christine – both the words and your illustrations of them. That seal is simply marvelous and I’m terribly envious of your cranes – I’m dying to see them one day! Your final image could be both exuberant AND crowded, don’t you think ?!
Great series, great quotes. Your banner shot is priceless! My post this week: https://fairplay740.wordpress.com/2020/08/29/lens-artists-photo-challenge-112-pick-a-word/
This is such beautiful photo series, AC! Love how you express these words, quotes are perfect.
Very cool!!
Hi, A-C. Your challenge is a lot of fun. It’s a great idea. It sounds like Paula’s original challenge was very popular. I’m glad you’re continuing it this week. We could do it again at some point with some new words. I was especially taken with your first shot of the seal. He looks so comfortable on his rocky perch! And the dancers are vibrant and beautiful. I hope the new week is a good one for you.😀
I miss Paula – excellent idea to use her’Pick a Word’,A C. I must have a think about these…
One word, one photo: https://solaner.wordpress.com/2020/08/29/lens-artists-challenge-112-pick-a-word/. I like the idea, Ann-Christine!!!
How funny – I just mentioned Paula to Patti before I even saw this post. Shame when people just disappear. She was an excellent blogger. Have a great week, hon 🤗💕💕
I am not a photographer, however, these images and their corresponding titles and quotes are terrific.
This one’s going to take some thinking about. Your photo of the Cranes reminded me that I used to know a Swedish bird photographer.
Oh this is going to be a fun challenge. I’m off to a car show now 😀 😀
Hello Leya. My challenge is on as of next Thursday.