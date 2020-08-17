Macro Monday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
17 comments on “Macro Monday”
Beautiful delicate shades. Wonderful
♥ Thank you!
The agapanthus like the Protea also originates from South Africa. They cultivate much easier than the Protea – I have several in my garden
💚I have only one – but a proud owner 😉
Stunning!
Thank you!
Beautiful colors and details. Happy Monday.
janet
You too, Janet! Thank you.
Looks so full of promise. 🙂
😀
Agapanthus??
Yes! Very flowery this year – 8 stems!
Fab!
So pretty
♥
Beautiful
♥