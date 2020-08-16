Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #110 – Creativity in the Time of Covid

“One day you will wake up and there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted. Do it now.”
Paulo Coelho
And many of us tried, hard, this summer.
Last week we saw a tremendous amount of beautiful answers ”Under the Sun”, hosted by Amy. This week, ”We’d love you to share with us the ways you’ve fueled and satisfied your creative energies these past few months as the pandemic has restricted our ability to move freely.” And this time, Tina is our host.
When all this started, I had just visited my daughter in Umeå, and bought a fascinating jigsaw puzzle with many house plants – most of which I some time over the years had grown in my house. And, puzzling hade not been on my mind for some 20 years…This was february, and we knew nothing about what would happen only some weeks later.
Emma’s birthday is in September, so we decided to celebrate during her summer vacation instead. She wished to take a short course in ceramics and clay work, together with some friends. I joined in as well, and we all had a creative day at the small farm, where the artist, Caroline, had her studio.
During the whole summer, Emma kept working on the costume for her graduation. She also made a prototype for sewing her leather spats. Much work, but I am sure it will look really good in January for her Big Day. Posing for me? Well, some minutes only – it was 37 degrees C that day…so fast I had to be!
For her birthday, of course I made her favorite lamb pies with lots of vegetables and fruit. For me it is a joy to cook for her when she comes home – I want to make her feel relaxed and having nothing to worry about. Being a student for so many years is tiresome – not least doing all the cooking yourself.
We did many other things togehter of course, but these were some of those that made our summer worth remembering. I think we worked on 5 puzzles at least, and we had so much to talk about and debate – things that might never have come up an ordinary summer. Summing up, this Covid summer went from hopeless to meaningful in the end.
Emma has left now for her final term, so maybe this was her last stay ”at home”. And the last puzzle we started together, I have to finish on my own. It has a name: Universe Creator, by artist Lora. Autumn is coming, and I sit in the warm evening light, looking at Lora’s painting. It shows a little girl cycling, and a giant panda blowing soap bubbles that sails through the air, making new planets and galaxies. I like that idea.
I’ve been working puzzles as well, something I really enjoy but hadn’t done for quite some time. It sounds as though you both had a lovely creative time and the ”together” part is the best. The food looks SO good. Cooking is certainly creative and also delicious.
janet
you and Emma are very creative and inspiring! thanks for sharing your restricted but wonderful summer together! 🙂 🙂
Nice post! I really like the puzzles. We had to stay at my parents two winters ago while we had some home remodel and unexpected repair. During that time we did several puzzles (mostly by everyone else, I worked on my blog a lot). It’s so hard to tear them apart afterwards because they are so beautiful!
Lovely pictures and the story behind it! It’s really special to spend time together like this and do work on something creative. I think that’s a perfect backdrop for conversation and just being together. Hope your daughter has a great school semester.
I love this post about a slice of life Ann-Christine. Thanks for sharing 😀❤
I’m so glad you’re having a wonderful summer with your daughter at home Ann-Christine. The puzzle reminds me of innocence and adventure, something we may have lost during this Covid period.
Emma is so talented. I love the costume she made, AC. The lamb pies looks so delicious.
So glad you spend quality time with your family. 🙂
It looks like you both had a wonderful and very creative summer. Emma’s outfit is really stunning. She looks like the ‘bees knees’. 😍
Thank you for sharing your Covid creativity photos. Your daughter may or may not be ”home” again. And if she is not don’t despair she will remember these times she shared with you. Our daughter is now 32 . We spent the day with her yesterday with her family. I got to spend lots of time just sitting and catching up with her. She may not be ”at home” but the bond is never broken.
Thank you for the wonderful peek into your life these Covid-restricted days Ann-Christine. I am so happy you had such quality time with Emma, I know how special that is to you both. And I’m not the least bit puzzled that puzzling was a great opportunity for you to bond and cover the issues and events of the day! Loved the garden puzzle and the message of the panda creating new galaxies in the sky. I suppose we can all be doing that in our own little ways.