Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #109 – Under The Sun

Last week we had the pleasure of having Xenia of Tranature as our guest host – a real treat of Sanctuary for us all! This week Amy is our host – Under the Sun.

The theme title was inspired by the book Under the Tuscan Sun: At Home in Italy by Frances Mayes (published in 1997). ”However this theme series is not about featuring the Tuscan sun, but photo captures anywhere under the sun.”

As Amy says, taking photos under the sun is often advised against… but still we do that sometimes, because sometimes we really have no other choice.

Ô, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth.

― Roman Payne

I wear myself out and struggle with the sun. And what a sun here! It would be necessary to paint here with gold and gemstones. It is wonderful.

– Claude Monet

Let there always be a bright spot in your heart for the people around you. They might need a bit of sunshine.

― Ron Baratono

These are the soul’s changes. I don’t believe in ageing. I believe in forever altering one’s aspect to the sun. Hence my optimism.

– Virginia Woolf

We look forward to seeing your Under the Sun photos! Please make sure you include a link to Amy’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag so we can find your post in the WP Reader.

Also – stay well and safe, and be sure to check out Tina’s post next week as she hosts Challenge #110.