Thank you for last week’s sparkling Winter images and thoughts – showing that, despite being cold or wet it can be a season of beauty!

This week we are happy to welcome Xenia of Tranature as our host, and she has chosen ”Sanctuary” – a timely concept for the year of 2020.

A home is a kingdom of it’s own in the midst of the world, a stronghold amid life’s storms and stresses, a refuge, even a sanctuary.

I have a friend, whose home is a true sanctuary. In the hills, a kilometer away from me.

When you walk up the gravel road – of course there is a string of grass in the middle – …

…and the houses and the lush grounds meet your eye – a calm, serene feeling of harmony descends upon you.

Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth. They do not preach learning and precepts, they preach, undeterred by particulars, the ancient law of life. –

– Hermann Hesse

Sanctuaries are magical places – dare I say holy? – Colleen Patrick-Goudreau

Just Listen to the sound of Mother Nature – and, only Cats know how to Live In the Moment.

Thank you, my friend, for letting me visit your house whenever I need to.

Remember, the entrance door to the sanctuary is inside you.

Take care and stay safe and well wherever you are in the world –