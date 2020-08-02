Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #108 – Sanctuary

Thank you for last week’s sparkling Winter images and thoughts – showing that, despite being cold or wet it can be a season of beauty!

This week we are happy to welcome  Xenia of Tranature as our host, and she has chosen ”Sanctuary” – a timely concept for the year of 2020.

A home is a kingdom of it’s own in the midst of the world, a stronghold amid life’s storms and stresses, a refuge, even a sanctuary.

 – Dietrich Bonhoeffer

 

I have a friend, whose home is a true sanctuary. In the hills, a kilometer away from me.

When you walk up the gravel road – of course there is a string of grass in the middle – …

…and the houses and the lush grounds meet your eye – a calm, serene feeling of harmony descends upon you.

Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth. They do not preach learning and precepts, they preach, undeterred by particulars, the ancient law of life.

 – Hermann Hesse

Sanctuaries are magical places – dare I say holy?

Colleen Patrick-Goudreau

 

Just Listen to the sound of Mother Nature – and, only Cats know how to Live In the Moment.

Thank you, my friend, for letting me visit your house whenever I need to.

Remember, the entrance door to the sanctuary is inside you.

 – Rumi

 

Take care and stay safe and well wherever you are in the world –

6 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #108 – Sanctuary

  3. what a beautiful homage to your friend Ann-Christine. Somehow I believe she feels the same about your beautiful home and garden. And yes, the cat photo is wonderful indeed!

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

