Winter? Now? Totti would have loved it!
What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.
―
Winter is not the same in any corner of the world…and maybe most significant is the difference when you compare the Northern Hemisphere with the Southern Hemisphere. – So, your winter is not mine, my winter is not yours.
Let’s enjoy the differences! Being different and different experiences give us more strength and brings variety to our lives. This week – Winter rules.
I decided to get nostalgic about this theme – as our winters have changed much over the years since I was a child…even in the last ten years, three years, year… Climate change has also made every season more unpredictable. We live in changing times in all aspects. A bit of nostalgia comes over me quite often these days – I guess you might feel the same?
For many years we went skiing every winter, in Dalarna, Sweden. We always stayed in Fryksås, at an old mountain farm – or Shieling (Scottish Gaelic) – overlooking Lake Orsa.
Mille, our first Lagotto (Milo look-a-like, isn’t he?) was a cone collector…he could easily run with 5 (five) cones in his mouth without dropping a single one. He loved going to Fryksås every year – knowing he could play around every day in that cold snow.
The last time we rented one of these 18-19th century cottages, was in 2010. No electricity, no lamps, no technical devices…Only open fires, candle light, reading, playing card games and board games. Knitting, crocheting, discussing… The children (18 and 20 by then – and still loving this concept!) slept in the beautifully painted box-beds.
In Skåne, where I live, (the most southern part of Sweden), winters used to have at least a month of snow, and skiing was often possible. Today’s winters offer only forest walks. And this last winter, for the first time in my life, we had no snow at all.
– And no ice breaking up, letting the brooks sing and the smooth, velvety stones reflect the sun. But I am deeply grateful that we all have these wonderful memories – and that the children share them too. We still talk about going to Fryksås again. Together. Just the four of us. Maybe some day…
Announcement: We are happy to welcome Xenia of Tranature as our Guest Host for August 1 !
And thank you, Patti, for hosting a beautiful Autumn week! Thank you for so many colourful and beautiful posts from friends all over the world!
Despite the fact that winter will come to all of us – whether we like it or not…we are looking forward to seeing Your Winter! Meanwhile – stay safe and well out there.
46 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #107 – Winter”
Beautiful memories and photos.
Here is mine:
https://photographias.wordpress.com/2020/07/26/lens-artists-challenge-winter/
I only ever seem to visit Taupo in winter, so am used to the biting cold off the lake and seeing snow on Ruapehu. I image on Christmas Eve it would be wall-to-wall camper vans and holidaymakers.
In total agreement, climate change is a fact, although some do not accept it. Very curious those houses to spend a few days, without technology, sounds good.
Great photos!
It is wonderful to see these photos and read your stories of winter in Dalma and Skåne. Reminded me of all my Swedish friends, all of whom love winter. I’ve only seen Sweden in spring and summer, but hope to be there for a winter some time.
Winter in my part of the world is a little different: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2020/04/27/the-six-seasons-6/
Wonderful shots! Though I dislike the cold and the grey sky, I still love winter most. Probably because I was born in this season 😛
Great captures Ann-Christine!!!
I love this set of winter photos. The sunset is glorious. The bird capture is truly beautiful. The snow images are like post cards. Thank you for sharing, Ann-Christine.
It makes me soo sad to see climate changing so rapidly. I may complain about the snow sometimes, but I really am incredibly grateful for it. The cottage experience sounds wonderful. Love the images AC 🙂
Mmmm, New Zealand in winter: if one lucks out with some decent weather, it is pretty there. Love the shots of Swedish winter. If climate change brings less snow at mid-latitudes (and pushing snow events farther to the poles), I wonder if people in the future might view winter with some regretful nostalgia.
New Zealand is very beautiful – and we had wonderful weather for a whole month.
[…] EOS6D mark1; alle Fotoaufnahmen sind mit Wasserzeichen versehen worden. Acknowledgements go to Ann-Christine for LAPC no.107 in the week of 25-31 Jul 2020. This post appears on Fotoeins Fotografie at fotoeins DOT com as […]
You have wonderful winter photos, Ann-Christine. I love them all, especially the header, the New Zealand Christmas Eve and Mille. Thank you for sharing. Here is my north and south winter.
https://theshowersofblessings.com/2020/07/25/lens-artists-photo-challenge-107-winter/
Thank you, Miriam!
You’re welcome, Ann_Christine!
[…] Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #107 – Winter […]
Lovely photos! I have never seen snow …. only those on the mountain tops!
I am glad to provide you of what we once had!
Thank you!
Great winter scenes. A C!
Thank you, Sue – a bit too soon though…
Oh, totally agree
With lots of heat and humidity right now, it’s nice to think about winter!
Love your chilling collection!
Well – I am glad to have sent you some cooling down, Sandy!

Beautiful captures Ann-Christine. I Let Totti come to South Africa I might even find some snow for him.
Ha – I bet you would!
Here is my contribution via my new blog:
[…] host for today’s challenge is Ann-Christine, who lives in Sweden. Her photo story shows that there are numerous ways to enjoy the beauty of […]
Those cabins look so inviting. What a special place for a family holiday!
Here is my contribution. Snowy pictures and an acrostic poem:
https://bendbranches.com/2020/07/25/resplendent-with-crystals-of-snow-lapc/
Thank you – and I learned a new word!
Anne-Christine, these winter photos are wonderful! My favorite is the log cabins with the deep snow and snow covered trees. Yes, I am very nostalgic these days.
Mmm, thank you, Beth for a lovely comment! Stay well.
[…] Lens-Artists Photo Challenge – Winter […]
Nice winter photos! I will have to see what I can dig up.
Thanks! Looking forward to it!
Fingers crossed that the four of you can take time and go to Fryksås again together.
We’d love to go!
Beautiful winter images. I’ve never lived in a place where snow fell and stayed white and fresh. I loved your written reminiscences. They suited the images perfectly. Stay safe.
Anne, thank you for a lovely comment. I do miss the whiteness, the serenity.
Absolutely Ann-Christine, I do feel very nostalgic about the change of seasons and how the seasons have changed. I miss the snow and the winter in the North. If we go home to Norway in winter it might be cold, but it might also be warm and wet. 😢
Totti and Mille look so good in the snow and the snow suits the Robin so well, better as any other season. Beautiful wintery scenes, a true delight to see. x
Thank you, Dina, so happy when you drop by! And yes – missing the snow terribly. Season lost.
Wow. Beautiful winter scenes. I always love dog shots, too. Excellent.
It was easy to think about autumn last week, but winter is a bigger jump for my mind. Beautiful images you have shared, and thank you so much for the ping back too😊
🙂 Yes – half a year ahead…!
Dogs – cannot post without them…it seems! Thank you, John.
