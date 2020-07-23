For my husband’s birthday, we decided to surprise him with Norrvikens Trädgårdar…
A lovely park we had not visited since the 1970’s.
One man’s work – glorius, and even better than I remembered it.
The grand greenhouses were magnificent,
and a great place for weddings and big parties.
The various gardens also displayed very old trees and foreign species.
Open air installations were blending in quite well.
And Milo found several little ponds to drink from, before the next adventure…
5 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Norrvikens Trädgårdar”
Happy Birthday to your husband. What a lovely place to visit. Wonderful photos, Ann Christine. 😍
Lovely! Happy Birthday to him!
Congratulations to your husband Ann-Christine and so lovely place!!!
What a wonderful birthday gift 🤩🤩
Such a lovely place. I am sure you will visit again soon 😀