Thursday Thoughts – Norrvikens Trädgårdar

For my husband’s birthday, we decided to surprise him with Norrvikens Trädgårdar

A lovely park we had not visited since the 1970’s.

One man’s work – glorius, and even better than I remembered it.

The grand greenhouses were magnificent,

 

and a great place for weddings and big parties.

The various gardens also displayed very old trees and foreign species.

Open air installations were blending in quite well.

And Milo found several little ponds to drink from, before the next adventure…

 

 

 

 

 

