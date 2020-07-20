Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: #106 – Autumn

Autumn used to be my favourite season when I was young. As I grow older, I am happy to experience the beauty of each season.

Patti’s challenge this week is Autumn – and never has it been more difficult for me to choose images…my autumn tributes counts in the thousands. I will let my choices speak for themselves. As usual, click to enlarge.

I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.

L. M. Montgomery

Hovdala och Hammarmölledamm 199_copy

When the autumn meets the tranquillity, there you can see the King of the Sceneries!
Mehmet Murat ildan 

Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.
 Jim Bishop

Happiness is to get lost in an autumn forest, and not to be found is even a greater happiness!
Mehmet Murat ildan 

When everything looks like a magical oil painting, you know you are in Autumn!
Mehmet Murat ildan 

Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.

–  Samuel Butler 

Bockeboda november 2018 064-2

Every season has its own art and the art of autumn is to bewitch the people!

Mehmet Murat ildan

As the season changes, we learn to adapt.
Lailah Gifty Akita

 

A special thanks to Tina for hosting last week’s Spring challenge. And thank you all for sharing your spring poetry with us – hope and joy transmitted over the world!

Finally – Stay safe and well – hope to see many of your autumn memories! Next week it is my (Leya’s) turn to be your host – for Winter. Looking forward to seeing you then.

 

 

 

 

16 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: #106 – Autumn

  5. These images are so, so, so beautiful! Lobe them all ❤️❤️❤️ But sad to say I might not have a winter photo. We really don’t have a significant change here where I live. Will try long and hard from my archives for a winter one.

  10. Some wonderful images, A C…the colours of the trees in a number of these images are wonderful, and LOVE that hedgehog!

  11. Absolutely gorgeous images, Ann-Christine. The color and clarity are fabulous. I love them all! I also try to enjoy all the seasons, but winter is a challenge! I’m always cold!

  14. I can see why you would have difficulty Choosing A-C! They’re all gorgeous. For me, the row of trees, the hedgehog (is that what it is?) and the birds would tank at the top of an incredible set

