Autumn used to be my favourite season when I was young. As I grow older, I am happy to experience the beauty of each season.

Patti’s challenge this week is Autumn – and never has it been more difficult for me to choose images…my autumn tributes counts in the thousands. I will let my choices speak for themselves. As usual, click to enlarge.

I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.

– L. M. Montgomery

When the autumn meets the tranquillity, there you can see the King of the Sceneries!

― Mehmet Murat ildan

Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.

― Jim Bishop



Happiness is to get lost in an autumn forest, and not to be found is even a greater happiness!

― Mehmet Murat ildan

When everything looks like a magical oil painting, you know you are in Autumn!

― Mehmet Murat ildan

Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.

– Samuel Butler

Every season has its own art and the art of autumn is to bewitch the people!

― Mehmet Murat ildan

As the season changes, we learn to adapt.

― Lailah Gifty Akita



A special thanks to Tina for hosting last week’s Spring challenge. And thank you all for sharing your spring poetry with us – hope and joy transmitted over the world!

Finally – Stay safe and well – hope to see many of your autumn memories! Next week it is my (Leya’s) turn to be your host – for Winter. Looking forward to seeing you then.