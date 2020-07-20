Autumn used to be my favourite season when I was young. As I grow older, I am happy to experience the beauty of each season.
Patti’s challenge this week is Autumn – and never has it been more difficult for me to choose images…my autumn tributes counts in the thousands. I will let my choices speak for themselves. As usual, click to enlarge.
I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.
–
When the autumn meets the tranquillity, there you can see the King of the Sceneries!
―
Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.
―
Happiness is to get lost in an autumn forest, and not to be found is even a greater happiness!
―
When everything looks like a magical oil painting, you know you are in Autumn!
―
Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.
–
Every season has its own art and the art of autumn is to bewitch the people!
―
As the season changes, we learn to adapt.
―
A special thanks to Tina for hosting last week’s Spring challenge. And thank you all for sharing your spring poetry with us – hope and joy transmitted over the world!
Finally – Stay safe and well – hope to see many of your autumn memories! Next week it is my (Leya’s) turn to be your host – for Winter. Looking forward to seeing you then.
16 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: #106 – Autumn”
Amazingly beautiful collection, Ann-Christine!
The reflection on the lake is so beautiful. All these images are lovely autumnal visions.
Lovely calming images, thanks.
Stunning captures! Love them all…
These images are so, so, so beautiful! Lobe them all ❤️❤️❤️ But sad to say I might not have a winter photo. We really don’t have a significant change here where I live. Will try long and hard from my archives for a winter one.
Beautiful images Ann-Christine and your photograph of the hedgehog would make a lovely greeting card 💜 xxx
Beautiful images, but admit I have soft spot for hedgehogs so it is my favourite one.
I liked the second photo with its colorful reflections in particular.
So many beautiful photos! And get my very favourite is the one with little hedgehog having a feast with the apples. 😄
Some wonderful images, A C…the colours of the trees in a number of these images are wonderful, and LOVE that hedgehog!
Absolutely gorgeous images, Ann-Christine. The color and clarity are fabulous. I love them all! I also try to enjoy all the seasons, but winter is a challenge! I’m always cold!
Oh my, so beautiful! The clarity of your images make me feel like I’m there at the lake looking across to the other side.
Oh what fabulous photos you have taken for the autumn season. These are all wonderful. 😀
I can see why you would have difficulty Choosing A-C! They’re all gorgeous. For me, the row of trees, the hedgehog (is that what it is?) and the birds would tank at the top of an incredible set
Great gallery of autumnal images Ann-Christine, stay safe and well too!!!
Beautiful photos! I like the street/road one in particular!