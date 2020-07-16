Thursday Thoughts – Merlin’s Laboratory A beauty indeed – Merlin’s Laboratory! Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
18 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Merlin’s Laboratory”
Nice work! I almost bought that exact same puzzle online! 🙂 Ended up going with a balloon one instead.
Ah – I bought balloons for my father and mother! Here they are almost running out of puzzles…
Awesome! How long did it take you?
Three days – a couple of hours a day! Beautiful design, this one.
You have been busy😊
Yes…luckily my daughter and I finished it together!
Incredible, A-C!! Well done!
Great fun! Thank you, Amy!
Wonderful Ann-Christine!!!
Thank you, Paulo!
Job well done! 🙂
Not so easy…many brown shades. But fun! Thanks!
Hmmmm….where are you?
Not in the laboratory anymore…
Hahaha..but the laboratory?
Merlin’s…
So beautiful 😍
A joy to do this one!