Silent Sunday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
17 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Beautiful, indeed!
So very pretty, Leya!
exquisite! : )
How delicate!
Exquisite. I love the gentle colours; very calming.
Stunning photo!
Thank you, Aletta – a lovely flower.
Beautiful, Ann Christine! You are getting good at these floral close-ups…😊😊
I am…trying
You are doing very well
Beautiful … do you know that this is the flower that our local trains have got their colour from.??? I have probably told you. Excellent capture.
Oh, is that so, Vivi?
Yes, you told me – thank you for the reminder!
Lovely photo.
Thank you!
Dear Leya,
that’s beautiful. And it’s interesting that the flower enters the diagonal from above as we would aspect it from below.
All the best
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
So glad you liked it, but the position of the flower is how it is growing in my garden – after the rain. I liked it too.